Although cricket is yet to be a Olympic sport, it's popularity is comparable to some of the top sports across the World. Cricket has its fanbase centralized in the subcontinent and the popularity of these nations along with the lack of options in terms of elite sports, make cricket the most celebrated and watched sports in the region giving it a head start in terms of engagement. With the advent of the Indian Premier League and its meteoric rise in the global sports commercial market, cricket franchises now compete with the best sports institutions with global stars like Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of popularity. A recent study revealed the popularity of top five Asian sports teams that were rated by the overall interactions. And, surprisingly, it was cricket that came out on top. Now, Royal Challengers Bangalore, another IPL team, makes cricket and India proud by winning another popularity poll on twitter. MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings Named Most Popular Sports Team in Asia, Beats Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr; RCB Takes Third Spot.

RCB Wins ‘Twitter World Cup 2023’

RCB won the poll of sports management firm 'Deportes & Finanzas' Twitter World Cup 2023. According to the poll on twitter, RCB is the most popular sports team in the World. They defeated Simba Sports Club from Tanzania with 53.8% votes to win the title. Simba Sports Club is a football club based in Kariakoo, Dar es Salaam Tanzania. Biggest RCB Fan Found! Swiggy Delivery Executive Goes Viral for Covering His Bike With Royal Challengers Bangalore Stars' Stickers (Watch Video).

RCB fans are known as very passionate amidst the IPL fanbases. Despite being out of luck in terms of having the IPL title at their hands, they have been supporting their teams with a iron-will. Turning up in numbers to support their team whenever they play at Bengaluru to make their team win in any social media contest, RCB fans never lose ground. This time also they didn't leave any stone unturned to make their team win the twitter poll.

RCB Beat Tanzania’s Simba Sports Club in ‘Final Poll’

Royal Challengers Bangalore are one of the biggest franchises of the Indian Premier League, the number one franchise cricket competition in the world. They are owned by United Spirits, a subsidiary of the British company Diageo, and also led by the famous industrialist, Vijay Mallya before 2016. Prathmesh Mishra is the chairman of RCB since 2021. RCB’s Net worth is around INR ₹697 crores. According to some rough estimations and reports, the brand value of RCB is around $68 million in 2023. The estimated profit of the franchise was around INR 313 crores.

