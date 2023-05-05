Delhi Capitals (CSK) get ready to host Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match number 50 of the Indian Premier League at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 6, 2023, Saturday. Before the match between Chennai and Mumbai gets underway, let us look at how the two teams stand right now after playing a few games. Delhi Capitals, on one hand, are struggling in this season IPL with the David Warner-led unit registering only three wins out of the nine games and thus is languishing at the last place – 10th with six points in hand. Despite a shaky start, the team has finally got some winning momentum but thought it is not enough to turn their campaign around. IPL 2023: Nitish Rana Completes 2,000 Runs for Kolkata Knight Riders.

The team recently tasted victory against defending champions Gujarat Titans when they defeated them at their home ground. Batting first, Delhi were able to reach a respectable score of 130, thanks to a valuable knock of 51 from batter Aman Khan. Defending 131, Khaleel Ahmed (2-fer) and Ishant Sharma (2-fer) picked up crucial wickets as Gujarat were able to reach only 125 despite a fighting knock of 59 by captain Hardik Pandya.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, are looking confident after having defeated Lucknow Super Giants at their own home ground, thus taking revenge of their home loss. The fifth placed team is on the lookout for another win as they look to find a place in the top four. The RCB in their last outing tasted victory. Batting first, RCB on the back of Virat Kohli and Faf Du Plessis crucial scores reached a decent score of 126. Defending 127, RCB bowlers did well as they picked up crucial wickets to see the end of Lucknow’s innings at 108.

Ahead of the all-important clash between Delhi and Bangalore, cricket fans and pundits from all across the world started making their own predictions on who will be the winner for the IPL 2023 match between DC and RCB, with search engine Giant, Google, also making its opinion. And, according to Google’s prediction, the ultimate winner for the IPL 2023 game between Delhi and Bangalore is Bangalore. IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Mayank Agarwal Completes 2500 Runs.

Google Win Probability for the IPL 2023 game between DC and RCB. (Source: Google)

As per Google’s Win Percentage, the Royal Challengers Bangalore side are the favourites with 53% winning chance and it is also justified, given the team’s form and performance. The prediction further states that Delhi have got 47% chance of winning the match, stating that the upcoming match might be a close encounter. It is a close prediction and considering the depth of both teams, we can expect the contest to be a close encounter. However, there is also possibility that Delhi may also pull off a win against Bangalore, provided if Delhi put up their best performance.

