Shillong, Sep 24 (PTI) Meghalaya's Sports Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh on Friday announced a cash award of Rs 1 crore for a local team qualifying for the Indian Super League.

The minister made the announcement at the official send-off ceremony of Ryntih Sports and Cultural Club, who are all set to participate in the I-League Qualifiers, which will take place in Bangalore from October 4-25.

Also Read | How To Watch RCB vs CSK IPL 2021 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings VIVO Indian Premier League 14 Cricket Match Score Updates on TV.

Lamenting the fact that many football clubs from the state have not been able to sustain themselves over the years due to financial constraints, the minister said the lack of government support has aggravated the problem.

"I am honoured to announce cash incentives to football clubs of the state to the tune of Rs 10 lakh for those qualifying for 2nd Division I-League, Rs 40 lakh for those qualifying for I-League and Rs 1 crore for those qualifying for Indian Super League," Lyngdoh said, addressing the football lovers, mentors and a selected group of sports officials here.

Also Read | RCB 13/0 in 1 Over | RCB vs CSK Live Score Updates of VIVO IPL 2021: Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal Look to Give a Big Start.

He also informed that a tender amounting to Rs 34 crore has been floated for the upgradation of the JN Sports, Complex which will include replacing artificial with natural turf and upgradation of the overall facilities within the complex.

"An indoor multipurpose sports complex will also be constructed on the 5th ground costing about Rs 100 crore. The complex will house facilities like swimming pool, basketball, tennis courts and many other indoor games facilities," he said.

Besides football, the government is also dedicated to support disciplines like boxing, archery, athletics etc., which will go a long way in developing the sportspersons of the state, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)