The 35th match of the VIVO IPL 2021 takes the centre stage at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium where the table-toppers Chennai Super Kings will take on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore. In this live blog we shall be bringing the live updates of RCB vs CSK match but before that let's have a quick look at the preview of the game. Both RCB and CSK have had quite a contrasting fortune in the second leg of the tournament RCB had a horrific start to the UAE leg of the tournament as they lost the match against Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets. Chennai Super Kings Gives a Witty Take on an Epic IPL 2021 Match Between CSK and RCB (Read Post).

Chennai Super Kings on the other hand started with the UAE leg of the tournament with a stunning win over their arch-rivals Mumbai Indians. The Yellow Army went on to win the match by 20 runs and that was quite a winning start to the UAE leg. Thus it would be safe to say that the RCB will look to ease out their woes and focus on winning more games. Chennai Super Kings are placed on number two of the points table.

RCB on the other hand is placed on number three of the points table. The last time the two teams met each other in the IPL 2021, CSK walked away with a thumping 69-run win. Stay tuned to this space for more updates of the match.