So Royal Challengers Bangalore is enjoying an upper hand over Chennai Super Kings for now. None of CSK's plans seem to be working and it would be safe to say that it's raining FOURS and SIXES IN Sharjah.
The Royal Challengers Bangalore openers Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal are going bonkers slamming towering shots. Padikkal slammed a couple of FOURS and it would be safe to say that they have given a good start to the tea.
So finally after a delay due to a sandstorm, we have the match started and Deepak Chahar opened the bowling for Chennai Super Kings. Kohli started off the game with a couple of FOURS! Devdutt Padikkal also joined the party and ended the over with a FOUR.
Here's the video of teh toss below:
Toss News: MS Dhoni has won the toss & Chennai Super Kings have elected to bowl against the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore.
So the news from the center is that Virat Kohli continues to be on the losing side at the toss and MS Dhoni has elected to bowl first.
So good news for the fans as the toss will take place at 07.30 pm IST.
The live scenes at Sharjah do not look quite encouraging. Here's the recent video shared by the official account of IPL.
🚨 Sandstorm Alert 🚨
Toss delayed in Sharjah by 10 mins! #VIVOIPL #RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/tERTPwrpGx— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 24, 2021
So the sandstorm has caused a delay in the toss. All thanks to the famous Sharjah sandstorm!
The 35th match of the VIVO IPL 2021 takes the centre stage at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium where the table-toppers Chennai Super Kings will take on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore. In this live blog we shall be bringing the live updates of RCB vs CSK match but before that let's have a quick look at the preview of the game. Both RCB and CSK have had quite a contrasting fortune in the second leg of the tournament RCB had a horrific start to the UAE leg of the tournament as they lost the match against Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets. Chennai Super Kings Gives a Witty Take on an Epic IPL 2021 Match Between CSK and RCB (Read Post).
Chennai Super Kings on the other hand started with the UAE leg of the tournament with a stunning win over their arch-rivals Mumbai Indians. The Yellow Army went on to win the match by 20 runs and that was quite a winning start to the UAE leg. Thus it would be safe to say that the RCB will look to ease out their woes and focus on winning more games. Chennai Super Kings are placed on number two of the points table.
RCB on the other hand is placed on number three of the points table. The last time the two teams met each other in the IPL 2021, CSK walked away with a thumping 69-run win. Stay tuned to this space for more updates of the match.