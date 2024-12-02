Johannesburg [South Africa], December 2 (ANI): As the SA20 league continues to grow, prominent cricket figures Graeme Smith, Dinesh Karthik, and Mark Boucher share their perspectives on where they see the league in the next decade. Their insights highlight the potential and ambition driving the tournament forward.

Graeme Smith, the League Commissioner of SA20, reflects on the league's future with cautious optimism at SA20 India Day.

"I think 10 years is always tough to predict. But I think if we can follow at a level the same curve as IPL, that would be amazing," he said, as quoted by a release from SA20.

Smith emphasized the importance of captivating fans in a competitive entertainment landscape.

"There's a lot of options for fans in today's world. We want to make sure that in our window that people are excited and tune in every year to see what SA20 is doing like they do with IPL, Premier League, football and others. We want to be one of the most established leagues and biggest outside India," he noted at SA20 India Day.

Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik envisions greater involvement from Indian players in the SA20 league over the next decade. He acknowledges the current BCCI policy but expresses hope for future participation. He is also the India Ambassador of SA20.

"In 10 years down the line, I can say that obviously there is a policy in BCCI and everyone is adhering to that policy. But I hope I'm the first number to come out and play this league because I can definitely share my experience post the league how it was on a personal front," Karthik stated, as quoted by a release from SA20.

He highlighted the league's potential to enhance players' skills and financial stability.

"At the end of the day, all active players are looking for two things. A) How do I get better as a player? B) Financially, how is it viable? And on both fronts, I can confidently say that this segment is at a place which is definitely helping every player who is part of it," he said at SA20 India Day.

Mark Boucher, who is also the ambassador of SA20 league, also sees a bright future for the tournament. He draws parallels with the IPL's successful model, suggesting that SA20 could expand in a similar manner.

"I think to answer that as well, the template there and what the IPL has done. And you've got IPL owners involved in SA20 as well. So 10 years down the line, who used to say that there won't be another 4 or 5 teams? The template is there and it has certainly worked. So as long as SA20 carry on the same template, following the IPL, with the IPL owners, who's to know, I think it's going to be very successful," Boucher said, as quoted by SA20. (ANI)

