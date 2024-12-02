After claiming the IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024, India will now take on Australia in a day-night match at Adelaide, where the Indian National Cricket Team will overcome their horrors from the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where they bundled out for merely 36. The IND vs AUS 2nd Test at Adelaide Oval will be crucial for teams as the result can decide the fate in the remaining three BGT 2024-25 matches. BGT 2024–25: Rohit Sharma-Led Team India Depart From Canberra for Adelaide Test vs Australia.

India will be bolstered with the presence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma in the squad and a fit Shubman Gill, who missed the first Test owing to a finger injury. With the Pink-Ball Test requiring a varied skill set, India might play a new-look XI at Adelaide come December 6. Here's what India XI could look like when they take the field against Australia in the IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024.

Top-Order: With Rohit Sharma available for selection, India could demote KL Rahul down the order, but his current form might give the opener another chance alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, as seen in the tour match against PM XI. Shubman Gill announced his arrival in style, hitting 50 off 62 while coming in at number three, making his slot in Team India a fix. India Beat Australia Prime Minister's XI by 6 Wickets in 2-Day Warm-Up Match: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Harshit Rana Shine As Men in Blue Secures Easy Win.

Middle-Order: Virat Kohli will be back in his usual position in the XI at number four, with skipper Rohit Sharma coming in at five. Sharma started his career in the lower middle and has a well-equipped technique to make changes as per the game demands. Rishabh Pant will be the lone wicketkeeper-batter in the XI, with Dhruv Jurel going out for Sharma.

All-Rounders: Nitish Kumar Reddy got off to a fine start on his Test debut, impressed one-and-all with his bat, and showcased enough talent with the ball. Reddy's medium-pace bowl could work well under the lights. The toss-up for the second all-rounder spot will be between Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin. Ashwin has a good record at Adelaide and could exploit conditions well, while Sundar has been in good form. Rohit Sharma Wicket Video: Watch Indian Captain Get Dismissed By Charlie Anderson During IND vs AUS PMXI Practice Match.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah will yet again be the spearhead of the bowling unit, while the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Harshit Rana will play second fiddle. Siraj's return to form is a good sign, while Rana's newness and aggression add another dimension to the pack.

India Likely Playing XI for 2nd Test vs Australia: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar/Ravi Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Harshit Rana.

