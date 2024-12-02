Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr are up for their next challenge as they take on Qatari side Al-Sadd next in the AFC Champions League 2024-25 Elite. Al-Nassr are in good form when AFC Champions League 2024-25 is considered. Al-Nassr have played a total of five matches till now and ended up victorious in four of them. On the other hand, Qatari side Al-Sadd have been only able to win a couple of matches out of the five and their three matches ended up in a draw. Al-Nassr in their last match of the AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 went on to defeat Al-Gharafa and that too by a scoreline of 3-1. Sporting CP Honours Cristiano Ronaldo Unveiling Special Third Kit, Clicks Photos With Cristiano Jr.

It was a dominating win away from home in which Cristiano Ronaldo went on to score a brace and Angelo Gabriel scored once to secure three points for Al-Nassr. With a win against Al-Sadd, Al-Nassr can get to the top of the AFC Champions League 2024-25 points table. Stefano Pioli's appointment to Al-Nassr have proven to be worthy as former AC Milan manager has come up with some promising results for the Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Sadd AFC Champions League 2024–25 Elite Match?

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be available for Al-Nassr vs Al-Sadd AFC Champions League match as CR7 has been rested after playing a few matches continuously for Al-Nassr. Ronaldo was not spotted during Al-Nassr's training session ahead of AFC Champions League encounter against Al-Sadd. This confirms that Ronaldo will not be a part of Al-Nassr's match against Al-Sadd.

In 18 outings this season for Al-Nassr, CR7 has scored a total of 15 goals and has provided a total of three assists this season so far. Ronaldo has been one of the key players for Al-Nassr this season and his absence can be a tensed topic for Al-Nassr.

