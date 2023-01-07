Adelaide, Jan 7 (AP) Aryna Sabalenka has advanced to the Adelaide International women's singles final with a 6-3 6-2 win on Saturday over Irina-Camelia Begu.

The world's fifth-ranked player had five double-faults but finished the match with her sixth ace. Sabalenka won more than 80 per cent of her points on her first serve and controlled the match from the baseline. She hasn't dropped a set this tournament.

"I'm happy with the level I played," Sabalenka said.

"She's playing a little bit different style, so I'm super happy that I was able to win this match."

Sabalenka will meet either teenage qualifier Linda Noskova or top-seeded Ons Jabeur in the final on Sunday. They play their match later Saturday.

Novak Djokovic was scheduled to play Daniil Medvedev in a night men's semifinal.

The winner of that match will face Sebastian Korda, who advanced to the final after Yoshihito Nishioka retired hurt midway through their semifinal.

Korda broke Nishioka's serve in the opening game of the second set and the Japanese left-hander called a medical timeout for treatment on an apparent leg injury. Nishioka returned to play a few more points before retiring mid-game, with Korda leading 7-6(5) 1-0. AP

