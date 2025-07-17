Mumbai, July 17: Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka has withdrawn from the National Bank Open, opting for additional rest before beginning preparations for her U.S. Open title defense. Sabalenka is coming off a semifinal appearance at Wimbledon, where she lost to Amanda Anisimova.The National Bank Open begins July 27. Sabalenka could instead return for the Cincinnati Open in early August, with the first round of the U.S. Open set to begin on Aug. 24. Defending Champions Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka Lead Entry Lists for US Open 2025.

“I'm looking forward to kicking off the North American hard-court swing, but to give myself the best chance for success this season, I've decided it's in my best interest to skip Montreal,” Sabalenka said Wednesday in a statement provided by the tournament. British Tennis Player Tara Moore Banned for Four Years After ITIA Doping Ruling Upheld by Court.

Sabalenka won that title for the first time in 2024. The tournament also announced that 10th-ranked Paula Badosa had withdrawn because of an injury. Caty McNally and Moyuka Uchijima replaced Sabalenka and Badosa in the main draw.

