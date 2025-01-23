Bengaluru, Jan 23 (PTI) India's Sahaja Yamalapalli shocked fancied fourth seed Russian Maria Timofeeva to enter the quarterfinals of the ITF Women's Open here on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Hyderabadi, a world No. 315 scored a 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 victory over her world No. 134 opponent after a gritty contest that lasted two hours.

The India No. 2 will meet eighth-seeded Sara Bejlek of the Czech Republic in the round of last eight.

On the adjacent court, Bejlek was taken the distance by Kathinka von Deichmann before booking a berth in the quarters with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 win.

But India No. 1 Ankita Raina came up short against top-seeded Tatjana Maria of Germany, losing in straight sets at 1-6, 3-6.

Sahaja's match was a complete contrast. It was studded with exquisite shot-making from the back of the court.

An aggressive player who likes to dictate terms from the get-go, Sahaja -- who made the semifinals of an ITF event in the first event of the season in Thailand – was unstoppable in the first and third set.

"I came back a completely different person in the third set, I let go of all the negativity of the second set," said Sahaja after the win.

Elsewhere, Linda Fruhvirtova of the Czech Republic scored a shock 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 win over the reigning champion and third seed Darja Semenistaja of Latvia.

