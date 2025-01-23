Manchester United vs Rangers UEFA Europa League 2024–25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UEL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

It has been a turbulent season for Manchester United so far with the Red Devils struggling at 13th in the English Premier League. The team lacks consistency and the problems in the squad have been compounded since the arrival of Ruben Amorim, who has refused to switch to the counter-attacking brand of football suited to the United players. They face Rangers next in the Europa League, where they occupy the seventh spot in the standings. With three wins in their last three matches in the competition, they have some breathing space but need a win to get their confidence back. Rangers are just below them at the eighth spot and they can be a bit of a tough nut to crack. Ruben Amorim Reacts After Manchester United's 1–3 Loss Against Brighton in Premier League 2024–25 at Old Trafford, Says 'We Are Being the Worst Team' (Watch Video).

Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans, and Mason Mount are injured while Marcus Rashford is banished from the first team for Manchester United. Rasmus Hojlund will lead the forward line, and he will have Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo as the attacking midfielders behind him. Manuel Ugarte pairs up with Christian Eriksen in a double pivot in midfield.

Neraysho Kasanwirjo, Oscar Cortes, Tom Lawrence, Dujon Sterling, and John Souttar are missing in action for the Rangers due to injuries. Rafael Fernades misses out as he is ineligible to play. Nedim Bajrami will be the playmaker with Vaclav Cerny and Ridvan Yilmaz being the two wide players. Hamza Igamane plays as the target man up front in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Check out Manchester United vs Rangers match details and viewing options below.

When is Manchester United vs Rangers UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester United will host Rangers for their seventh match in the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 competition. The Manchester United vs Rangers match will be played at Old Trafford Stadium and it starts at 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on January 24. Check out Manchester United vs Rangers viewing options below. Manchester United Transfer News: Check Out Players Deals in Premier League 2024-25 Winter Transfer Window.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Rangers UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Europa League 2023-24 season in India. Fans will be able to get a live telecast of the Manchester United vs Rangers UEFA Europa League match on Sony Ten Sports 2 channels. For more Manchester United vs Rangers UEFA Europa League online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Rangers UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can get the live stream viewing option of the Manchester United vs Rangers football match on the SonyLiv app and website. Manchester United will struggle to break down Rangers in this game and could lose here.

