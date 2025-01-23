WWE Raw successfully debuted on Netflix on January 6 as per schedule and received a massive response. The show ranked as the most streamed show on Netflix. Apart from the live-streaming, there was a good response to archives and subscriptions. But now fans will have to pay more if they want to keep up with the company as Netflix announces price rises across the board. The streaming giant revealed price rises in the United States across all tiers and will be applicable sooner in other countries also. CM Punk Mocks John Cena, Roman Reigns and Others Declaring Himself Winner Ahead of Royal Rumble 2025 (Watch Video).

Netflix New Plans

Netflix’s standard plan without ads will be now USD 17.99, a rise of USD 2.50 from earlier USD 15.49 charge per month. The Premium tier will also see a rise from $22.99 to $24.99. Basic or the ad-supported tier which will be now at USD 7.99. Earlier Netflix was charging USD 6.99 for the same. Adding an extra member to an account will also become more expensive as the price rises from USD 7.99 to USD 8.99 per month. R-Truth Meets the Rock After WWE Raw on Netflix Premiere, Says 'Finally Had a Chance To Meet the Final Boss'; Pic Goes Viral.

The company recorded massive profits from live sporting events and the addition of WWE boosted the same. As of now, only WWE Raw is live on Netflix with SmackDown and AEW to follow soon. Also, the OTT Platform is looking for sole rights to the streaming in many other countries like India where WWE on Netflix is expected to start from April 2025.

