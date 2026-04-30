Sports News | SAI Sanctioned Assistance for Athletes Participation in IBSF World Men's Billiards Championship

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): The Sports Authority of India (SAI) sanctioned financial assistance for participation in the IBSF World Men's Billiards Championship in Ireland, backing the 2026 edition World Champion Sourav Kothari, multiple-time world champion Pankaj Advani and coach Ashok Shandilya.

The championship, which concluded on April 29, saw the trio take part in the Ireland competition thanks to funding by the government under the Assistance to National Sports Federations (ANSFs) scheme, according to a release.

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SAI approved a total expenditure of approximately Rs 6.46 lakh to the Billiards and Snooker Federation of India (BSFI) towards the team's participation, covering key components such as travel, boarding, lodging and other competition-related expenses, a release said.

On April 29, Sourav Kothari triumphed spectacularly to retain the 2026 IBSF World Billiards Championship, defeating Pankaj Advani in a dominant all-Indian final on Wednesday in Carlow, Ireland.

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From battling back from significant deficits to producing a mesmerising 485 break in the final, this victory was a testament to his heart, resilience, and unwavering belief.

On Thursday, during a press conference, Sourav Kothari spoke candidly about his emotional struggles and personal loss, recalling how he went on to win a national title just days after the death of his father.

"I don't think I've been mentally tough, honestly. I don't know really. It's a huge question mark as to how I've managed to win," Kothari said.

He recalled the period following his father's demise, saying he was in Kolkata when he received the news and broke down in isolation.

"I won a national title seven days after dad passed away. And I was sitting in my room in Calcutta, and I locked myself, and I was weeping," he said.

Kothari added that he was encouraged to continue competing by the BSFI Secretary and his mother despite the emotional turmoil.

"I get a call from the BSFI Secretary saying that, you know, your father would have liked you to come and play... My mom egged me on, she said please go and play. And I played, and I won the national title," he said.

"I don't think I'm mentally really tough. I think I've just become very numb to everything, and I feel like I've been dealt an unfair hand when it comes to that particular aspect. I'm carrying on because it is just his thoughts and because he just wanted to see me play so well, that was his only happiness," Kothari added.

Looking ahead, he confirmed participation in upcoming snooker events, including tournaments in India and preparation for the World Snooker Championship, likely to be held in Indore.

"There are a lot of snooker events now in India... but international events, I will be really preparing hard for the World Snooker Championship," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)