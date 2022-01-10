New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Monday said it has decided to close its 67 training centres across the country due to rising COVID-19 cases.

"In view of rising cases of COVID-19, the Sports Authority of India has decided to close the 67 SAI Training centres across the country," the SAI said in a statement.

Also Read | Novak Djokovic to Play in Australian Open 2022, Fans Rejoice As Serbian Tennis Ace Wins Court Case to Stay in Australia.

"The decision also comes in the wake of directives issued by various states to suspend sporting activities for the safety of athletes," it added.

The centres would be reopened after a review of the situation in due course of time.

Also Read | Novak Djokovic Wins Court Battle to Stay in Australia, Serbian Tennis Ace to Participate in Australian Open 2022.

India reported a rise of 1,79,723 COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The number of active cases has increased to 7,23,619, the highest in around 204 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,83,936 with 146 fatalities reported this morning by the health ministry.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)