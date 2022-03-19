Paris, Mar 18 (AP) Ten-time champion Saint-Etienne and Troyes remained in danger of relegation following a 1-1 draw in the French league.

South Africa striker Lebo Mothiba put Troyes ahead early on from close range following a cross from Abdu Conte. Algeria midfielder Ryad Boudebouz equalized for Saint-Etienne midway through the second half with a penalty.

Also Read | ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Fifties from Mithali Raj, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur Guide India to 277/7 Against Australia.

Saint-Etienne has earned eight points after trailing in 2022 — more than any other club in the league.

Troyes is 15th, two points ahead of Saint-Etienne in 18th.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Court of Arbitration for Sport Upholds FIFA Ban on Russian Football Teams.

League leader Paris Saint-Germain visits Monaco on Sunday. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)