Aizawl, Dec 8 (PTI) Akito Saito's goal helped Aizawl FC beat NEROCA FC 1-0 in a sixth-round match of the I-League here on Thursday.

A second-half header from the Japanese defender proved enough for the hosts, who saw more of the exchanges, to take full points home.

The game began on a fast note with Aizawl having an edge over NEROCA.

The hosts enjoyed the majority of the possession in the early minutes of the game but couldn't find any scoring opportunity.

R Lalthanmawia came closest in the sixth minute when the winger cut inside from the left, beating his marker in the process to shoot but his effort didn't produce the desired result.

Midway through the first half, the game burst into life as Aizawl created three back-to-back chances.

In the 24th minute, Lalthanmawia on the left wing dribbled past his marker and put a cross inside the six-yard area for R Ramdinthara, who failed to control the ball property.

A minute later, Lalchhanhima Sailo passed the ball to K Lalrinfela on top of the penalty area and rolled the ball back into Sailo's way. However, the midfielder's shot was saved by NEROCA custodian Soram Poirei Anganba.

At the half-hour mark, Ramdinthara played Sailo on the right wing, who crossed it for Henry Kisekka at the near post, but the Ugandan put his header wide.

After the restart, the hosts again took charge of the proceedings, this time building attacks from the left.

Zodingliana Ralte twice created good chances for Ramdinthara inside the box. The forward put his header off the target on the first occasion while failing to make the necessary connection on the next one.

At the hour mark, Kisekka shielded the ball before passing it for substitute Matias Veron inside the 18-yard box. The Argentine pulled the trigger but his shot was blocked for a corner. The resultant set-piece taken by Lalthanmawia was thumped into the net by Aizawl's Japanese defender Akito Saito.

Aizawl FC moved to the sixth place in the points table with eight points from six games while NEROCA are currently eighth in the table with six points from as many matches.

