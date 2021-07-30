Sangrur (Punjab), Jul 30 (PTI) A total of 466 athletes, including 166 girls, will vie for honours when the three-day 19th National Federation Cup junior U-20 athletics championships gets underway here on Saturday.

Some of the familiar names in the entry list are Uttar Pradesh's Shaili Singh (women's Long Jump), Uttrakhand's Ankita, who claimed a distance running double in the last edition of the competition, javelin throwers Jay Kumar (UP) and Kunwar Singh Rana and Priya Habbathanahally Mohan (women's 400m).

Haryana (85 athletes), Uttar Pradesh (61) and Tamil Nadu (54) are the three states with more than 50 entries in the competition.

Maharashtra (48), Delhi (39), Punjab (29) and Rajasthan (28) are the other sizable contingents in the Championships where events will be conducted for athletes between 19 and 20 years of age.

Ajit Kumar, who is Nepal's sole representative, will join 465 Indian athletes from 24 states and union territories in the competition which comes against the backdrop of the World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi.

The pole vault events will be held in the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports, Patiala.

It is the second National Federation Cup junior U-20 championships being held this year after Bhopal had hosted the first edition in January.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)