Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 16 (ANI): Tiigers of Kolkata registered their first win of ISPL Season 3 with a disciplined all-round performance against Bengaluru in their second league encounter at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, the Tiigers posted a competitive 77 for 5, a total that proved just enough on a surface where bowlers who hit the right lengths were always in the game.

At the heart of Kolkata's innings was Rajat Mundhe, according to a release, as the Gully to Glory Award winner, who once again showed maturity beyond numbers. His steady 35 off 28 balls, which included a six and a crucial nine-run hit, anchored the innings as wickets fell around him and ensured the Tiigers had something to defend.

The turning point, however, came with the ball, courtesy of Man of the Match Saroj Paramanik, who delivered a spell defined by control and nerve. Saroj conceded just 9 runs in his two overs, but it was the 7th over that changed the course of the match. Tasked with defending 10 runs to prevent Bengaluru from gaining a 50% bonus, he gave away only 6, effectively pulling back three crucial runs from the opposition and swinging momentum firmly in Kolkata's favour. The spell marked Saroj's first Man of the Match award since the league's inaugural season.

For Saroj, the moment was a reward for years of quiet persistence. Born and raised in Kolkata, his cricketing life began in street cricket and local money matches, long before the idea of professionalism took shape. After turning professional at 22, he carved a sustainable career in tennis-ball cricket, choosing consistency over glamour. At 33, Saroj is known across Bengal's circuit for reliability rather than headlines, having featured in major tournaments such as the AGSC Cup, Rajnandini Cup, Durgapur Big Bash and Sangeet Cup, often reaching the finals. Backed by a close-knit family and grounded by experience across three ISPL seasons -- including an Icon Player stint with Hyderabad -- Saroj continues to focus on performance, longevity and making the most of the opportunities the format offers.

Reflecting on the win, Saroj said, "This is my third season, and this is my first Man of the Match. After losing our first match, I focused on motivating the team. I reminded everyone to look ahead and not dwell on what had already happened. We believed we could win, and I had complete faith in myself and the team. That belief helped us get the result. Vivek, unfortunately, got injured while trying to catch the ball, and I sincerely hope it isn't too serious."

Tiigers skipper Bhavesh Pawar was quick to acknowledge Saroj's impact. "Saroj Dada bowled with a lot of confidence, and we learned a great deal from his performance during the match. In these conditions, a batsman who plays with a straight blade has a better chance of scoring runs, as the ball is hard," he said.

Head Coach Nilesh Kadam also praised the senior bowler's influence on the group. "Saroj brings calmness and clarity under pressure. His spell wasn't just about restricting runs; it lifted the entire team's belief. Performances like these set the standard for the rest of the squad," Kadam remarked.

Tiigers of Kolkata will now look to build on this momentum when they take on Srinagar at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat, on January 16, 2026, with the match scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM IST. (ANI)

