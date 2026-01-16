Where To Watch Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team: Preparation for the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup enters a crucial phase this month as Afghanistan hosts the West Indies for a three-match T20 International series in the United Arab Emirates. Starting on 19 January, the series serves as a vital warm-up for both sides before the global showpiece begins in February. With Afghanistan currently ranked 10th and the West Indies 6th in the world, the contest offers a strategic look at two of the most dangerous units in the shortest format of the game. Mohammed Nabi and Hassan Eisakhil's Father-Son Interview From BPL 2025-26 Goes Viral After Duo Help Noakhali Express Win (Watch Video).

The first T20I takes place on 19 January, followed by the second and third matches on 21 January and 22 January, respectively. These matches provide a final opportunity for the "AfghanAtalan" and the "Men in Maroon" to settle their squad combinations before heading to India and Sri Lanka for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

AFG vs WI T20I Series 2026 Facts

Category Details Series Afghanistan vs West Indies T20I Series 2026 Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE 1st T20I Date Monday, 19 January 2026 2nd T20I Date Wednesday, 21 January 2026 3rd T20I Date Thursday, 22 January 2026 Match Timings 8:00 PM IST Live Stream FanCode Live Broadcast Eurosport (Tentative)

Where To Watch Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team

For cricket enthusiasts in India, the series will be accessible via both digital and linear platforms. FanCode has secured the digital rights to stream the series live, allowing fans to watch the matches via the app or website with a match or tour pass.

TV Telecast: The AFG vs WI T20I 2026 might be available for live broadcast on Eurosport, as is the case with home matches featuring Afghnaistan National Cricket Team.

Live Streaming: Digital viewers can stream the match via the FanCode app and website, accessible via a match or tour pass.

AFG vs WI 2026 T20I Team News and Key Players

Afghanistan will be led by their talismanic captain Rashid Khan, heading a squad that includes heavy hitters like Rahmanullah Gurbaz and the experienced Mohammad Nabi. Their spin-heavy attack is expected to thrive on the traditional Sharjah surface.

The West Indies have named a 16-member squad captained by Brandon King, in the absence of regular skipper Shai Hope (unavailable due to SA20 commitments). The squad sees the return of explosive opener Evin Lewis and pace bowler Shamar Joseph, while young talent Quentin Sampson earns his maiden international call-up following a standout Caribbean Premier League season. Veterans like Jason Holder, Rovman Powell, and Romario Shepherd have been rested.

