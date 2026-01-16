The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 continues its high-octane run on 16 January, as the undefeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB-W) take on the Gujarat Giants (GG-W). RCB is looking to extend its dominant streak at the top of the table. Having secured emphatic victories in their opening fixtures, Smriti Mandhana’s side faces a revamped Gujarat team that has already posted two 200-plus scores this season. Harleen Deol From 'Retired Out' to Match-Winning Heroics: Watch WPL 2026 Videos.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women occupy the top spot in the WPL 2026 standings. Their position is defined by a perfect winning record and a dominant Net Run Rate (NRR) that currently sets them apart from the rest of the field.

The Gujarat Giants Women are currently placed 3rd in the Women’s Premier League 2026 points table. After a strong start to the season where they temporarily held the top spot, the Giants recently slipped following a loss to the Mumbai Indians.

RCB-W vs GG-W WPL 2026 Match Details

Match Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants Date January 16, 2026 Time 7:30 PM Venue Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai Live Streaming Jio Hotstar Telecast Star Sports Network

oyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2026: How to Watch in India

Fans in India can catch the live action of the Women's Premier League 2026 via these platforms:

Live Streaming: Jio Hotstar will provide live streaming of the Women's Premier League 2026 in India. Fans can find an online viewing option to watch the oyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2026 live streaming online on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

Telecast: Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Women's Premier League 2026 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Gujarat Giants Women WPL 2026 match on Star Sports TV channels. WPL 2026: Anushka Sharma, Gujarat Giants All-rounder, Ruled Out Due to Minor Injury

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants Team Form and Key Players

Royal Challengers Bengaluru enter the contest as the form team of the tournament. Following a massive victory over UP Warriorz, where they chased down 143 in just 12.1 overs, RCB’s net run rate has surged. The opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Grace Harris has been particularly clinical, providing the team with explosive starts that have simplified tasks for the middle order. The Gujarat Giants, now under the captaincy of Australian veteran Meg Lanning, have shown significant improvement compared to previous seasons. Although they suffered a recent setback against the Mumbai Indians, the Giants remain a dangerous side with the likes of Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney capable of taking the game away from the opposition. Historically, the head-to-head record between these two sides is perfectly balanced, with three wins apiece.

