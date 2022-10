Paris, Oct 29 (PTI) Commonwealth Games champion Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty registered a commanding straight-game win over Korean pair of Choi Sol Gyu and Kim Won Ho to progress to the men's doubles final of the French Open Super 750 badminton tournament, here on Saturday.

Also Read | PSG vs Troyes, Ligue 1 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch French League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The world number 8 Indian pair dished out an attacking game to outwit the Korean combination 21-18 21-14 in the semifinals that lasted 45 minutes.

The Indian pair, thus, reached its second final of a BWF world tour event in 2022, having won the India Open Super 500 tournament in January earlier this year.

Also Read | ATK Mohunbagan vs East Bengal, ISL 2022-23 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of ATKMB vs EB Match in Indian Super League 9 on TV and Online.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)