Visakhapatnam, Mar 19 (PTI) Scoreboard of the second ODI between India and Australia here on Sunday.

India Innings:

Rohit Sharma

c Steven Smith b Starc

13

Shubman Gill

c Labuschagne b Starc

0

Virat Kohli

lbw b Nathan Ellis

31

Suryakumar Yadav

lbw b Starc

0

KL Rahul

lbw b Starc

9

Hardik Pandya

c Steven Smith b Abbott

1

Ravindra Jadeja

c Alex Carey b Nathan Ellis

16

Axar Patel

not out

29

Kuldeep Yadav

c Head b Abbott

4

Mohammed Shami

c Alex Carey b Abbott

0

Mohammed Siraj

b Starc

0

Extras: (LB-2, W-11, NB-1)

14

Total: (10 wkts, 26 Overs)

117

Fall of Wickets: 3-1, 32-2, 32-3, 48-4, 49-5, 71-6, 91-7, 103-8, 103-9, 117-10.

Bowler: Mitchell Starc 8-1-53-5, Cameron Green 5-0-20-0, Sean Abbott 6-0-23-3, Nathan Ellis 5-0-13-2, Adam Zampa 2-0-6-0. (MORE) PTI

