Visakhapatnam, Mar 19 (PTI) Scoreboard of the second ODI between India and Australia here on Sunday.
India Innings:
Rohit Sharma
c Steven Smith b Starc
13
Shubman Gill
c Labuschagne b Starc
0
Virat Kohli
lbw b Nathan Ellis
31
Suryakumar Yadav
lbw b Starc
0
KL Rahul
lbw b Starc
9
Hardik Pandya
c Steven Smith b Abbott
1
Ravindra Jadeja
c Alex Carey b Nathan Ellis
16
Axar Patel
not out
29
Kuldeep Yadav
c Head b Abbott
4
Mohammed Shami
c Alex Carey b Abbott
0
Mohammed Siraj
b Starc
0
Extras: (LB-2, W-11, NB-1)
14
Total: (10 wkts, 26 Overs)
117
Fall of Wickets: 3-1, 32-2, 32-3, 48-4, 49-5, 71-6, 91-7, 103-8, 103-9, 117-10.
Bowler: Mitchell Starc 8-1-53-5, Cameron Green 5-0-20-0, Sean Abbott 6-0-23-3, Nathan Ellis 5-0-13-2, Adam Zampa 2-0-6-0. (MORE) PTI
