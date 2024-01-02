Mumbai, Dec 2 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third women's ODI between India and Australia here on Tuesday.

Australia Women Innings:

Also Read | Indian Premier League 2024 Auction Sees Twenty Nine Percent TV Viewership Growth Compared to 2023.

Phoebe Litchfield

c Harmanpreet Kaur b Deepti Sharma 119

Also Read | India Likely Playing XI for 2nd Test vs South Africa: Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Cape Town.

Alyssa Healy

b Pooja Vastrakar

82

Ellyse Perry

lbw b Amanjot Kaur

16

Beth Mooney

lbw b Shreyanka Patil

3

Tahlia McGrath

lbw b Shreyanka Patil

0

Ashleigh Gardner

b Shreyanka Patil

30

Annabel Sutherland

c Harmanpreet Kaur b Amanjot Kaur

23

Georgia Wareham

not out

11

Alana King

not out

26

Extras: (LB-8, W-20)

28

Total: (7 wkts, 50 Overs)

338

Fall of Wickets: 189-1, 209-2, 216-3, 216-4, 256-5, 295-6, 299-7.

Bowler: Renuka Thakur Singh 7-0-52-0, Pooja Vastrakar 10-0-68-1, Shreyanka Patil 10-0-57-3, Mannat Kashyap 3-0-30-0, Deepti Sharma 10-0-53-1, Amanjot Kaur 10-0-70-2. (MORE) PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)