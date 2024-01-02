Mumbai, Dec 2 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third women's ODI between India and Australia here on Tuesday.
Australia Women Innings:
Also Read | Indian Premier League 2024 Auction Sees Twenty Nine Percent TV Viewership Growth Compared to 2023.
Phoebe Litchfield
c Harmanpreet Kaur b Deepti Sharma 119
Also Read | India Likely Playing XI for 2nd Test vs South Africa: Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Cape Town.
Alyssa Healy
b Pooja Vastrakar
82
Ellyse Perry
lbw b Amanjot Kaur
16
Beth Mooney
lbw b Shreyanka Patil
3
Tahlia McGrath
lbw b Shreyanka Patil
0
Ashleigh Gardner
b Shreyanka Patil
30
Annabel Sutherland
c Harmanpreet Kaur b Amanjot Kaur
23
Georgia Wareham
not out
11
Alana King
not out
26
Extras: (LB-8, W-20)
28
Total: (7 wkts, 50 Overs)
338
Fall of Wickets: 189-1, 209-2, 216-3, 216-4, 256-5, 295-6, 299-7.
Bowler: Renuka Thakur Singh 7-0-52-0, Pooja Vastrakar 10-0-68-1, Shreyanka Patil 10-0-57-3, Mannat Kashyap 3-0-30-0, Deepti Sharma 10-0-53-1, Amanjot Kaur 10-0-70-2. (MORE) PTI
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)