Ahmedabad, Mar 5 (PTI) Scoreboard on the second day of the fourth Test between India and England here on Friday.

England 1st Innings: 205

Indian 1st Innings: (Overnight 24/1)

Shubhman Gill b Anderson 0

Rohit Sharma lbw Stokes 49

Cheteshwar Pujara lbw b Leach 17

Virat Kohli c Foakes b Stokes 0

Ajinkya Rahane c Stokes b Anderson 27

Rishabh Pant c Root b James Anderson 101

Ravichandran Ashwin c Ollie Pope b Jack Leach 13

Washington Sundar batting 60

Axar Patel batting 11

Extras: (B-8, LB-5, NB-3) 16

Total: (For 7 wickets in 94 overs) 294

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-40, 3-41, 4-80, 5-121, 6-146, 7-259.

Bowling: James Anderson 20-11-40-3, Ben Stokes 22-6-73-2, Jack Leach 23-5-66-2, Dominic Bess 15-1-56-0 , Joe Root 14-1-46-0. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)