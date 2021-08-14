London, Aug 14 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the second Test between India and England here on Saturday.
India 1st innings: 364 all out
England 1st innings (overnight 119/3)
Rory Burns lbw b Shami 49
Dominic Sibley c Rahul b Siraj 11
Haseeb Hameed b Siraj 0
Joe Root batting 89
Jonny Bairstow batting 51
Extras: (b-4, lb-2, w-5, nb-5) 16
Total: 216/3 in 73 overs
Fall of wickets: 23-1, 23-2, 108-3
Bowling: Ishant Sharma 15-2-47-0, Jasprit Bumrah 15-5-34-0, Mohammed Shami 16-2-60-1, Mohammed Siraj 17-4-49-2, Ravindra Jadeja 10-1-20-0. PTI
