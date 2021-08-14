A new dawn has arrived in the French league with the greatest footballer of all time – Lionel Messi – set to make feature for new club PSG versus Strasbourg. Since losing out to Lille in last season’s title race, Paris Saint Germain have snapped up several world class footballers who have ran down their contracts at their previous clubs. While there is a desire to succeed in both France and Europe, the financial aspects of tapping in such charismatic sports persons are huge. Opponents Strasbourg are inferior to their rivals in every aspect and maintaining their top flight status will be on top of their agenda this season. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in PSG vs Strasbourg 2021-22 Ligue 1 Clash? Here’s the Possibility of the Star Footballer Making his Debut for Paris Saint-Germain.

Mauro Icardi will lead the PSG attack, flanked by French ace Kylian Mbappe and Julian Draxler. Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria and Neymar have not trained much since they returned late to Europe following a lengthy Copa America campaign. It is highly unlikely the trio may feature against Strasbourg. Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma have fitness problems at the moment and may miss out on the match day squad. Ander Herrera, who has been linked with a move back to Manchester United, should start in midfield.

Lebo Mothiba will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for Strasbourg. Kevin Gameiro has returned to the Ligue 1 outfit after more than a decade to end his career. He is one player that can trouble PSG’s fabled backline with his trickery and pace. The away side could drop deep in a 6-3-1 formation to try and snatch a point. Neymar Trains With Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe As PSG Prepare for Their 2021-22 Ligue 1 Match (See Pics).

When is PSG vs Strasbourg, Ligue 1 2021-22 Season Football Match? Know Fixture Date, Time and Venue Details

PSG vs Strasbourg match in Ligue 1 will take place on August 15, 2021 (Saturday mid-night). The match will be played at the Parc des Princes and it has a scheduled start time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

PSG vs Strasbourg, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Telecast on TV Channels in India

Sadly, fans in India cannot watch the PSG vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 match live on their television sets as there are no official broadcasters available for Ligue 1 2021-22 in India to live telecast the games.

PSG vs Strasbourg, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Streaming Online in India

With no official broadcaster available for Ligue 1 in India, there will be no live streaming online of PSG vs Strasbourg football match. So, fans will have to keep tab of live updates on social media. PSG are too good a team to not dominate Strasbourg and could claim an easy 3-0 opening day victory.

