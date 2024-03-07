Dharamsala, Mar 7 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the fifth and final Test between India and England here on Thursday.

England 1st Innings:

Zak Crawley

b Kuldeep Yadav

79

Ben Duckett c Shubman Gill b Kuldeep Yadav

27

Ollie Pope

st Jurel b Kuldeep Yadav

11

Joe Root

lbw b Ravindra Jadeja

26

Jonny Bairstow

c Dhruv Jurel b Kuldeep Yadav

29

Ben Stokes

lbw b Kuldeep Yadav

0

Ben Foakes

batting

8

Tom Hartley

c Padikkal b Ashwin

6

Mark Wood

c Rohit b Ashwin

0

Shoaib Bashir

batting

5

Extras: (B-2, LB-1)

3

Total: (For 8 wickets in 55 overs)

194

Fall of wickets: 64-1, 100-2, 137-3, 175-4, 175-5, 175-6, 183-7, 183-8.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 12-2-39-0, Mohammed Siraj 8-1-24-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 10-1-39-2, Kuldeep Yadav 15-1-72-5, Ravindra Jadeja 10-2-17-1. PTI

