Dharamsala, Mar 7 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the fifth and final Test between India and England here on Thursday.
England 1st Innings:
Also Read | Afghanistan vs Ireland Free Live Streaming Online, 1st ODI 2024: How To Watch AFG vs IRE Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.
Zak Crawley
b Kuldeep Yadav
Also Read | Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match? Here's the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI.
79
Ben Duckett c Shubman Gill b Kuldeep Yadav
27
Ollie Pope
st Jurel b Kuldeep Yadav
11
Joe Root
lbw b Ravindra Jadeja
26
Jonny Bairstow
c Dhruv Jurel b Kuldeep Yadav
29
Ben Stokes
lbw b Kuldeep Yadav
0
Ben Foakes
batting
8
Tom Hartley
c Padikkal b Ashwin
6
Mark Wood
c Rohit b Ashwin
0
Shoaib Bashir
batting
5
Extras: (B-2, LB-1)
3
Total: (For 8 wickets in 55 overs)
194
Fall of wickets: 64-1, 100-2, 137-3, 175-4, 175-5, 175-6, 183-7, 183-8.
Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 12-2-39-0, Mohammed Siraj 8-1-24-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 10-1-39-2, Kuldeep Yadav 15-1-72-5, Ravindra Jadeja 10-2-17-1. PTI
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)