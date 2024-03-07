After winning the only Test in Abu Dhabi, Ireland would take on Afghanistan in the first of the three-match ODI series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on March 7, 2024. The Irish team will be led by experienced Paul Stirling whereas Hashmatullah Shahidi will be on the other side leading Afghanistan.

Afghanistan faced a whitewash against Sri Lanka in the three-match ODI series they played last month. The Afghani team wasn't able to repeat its performance in the ODI World Cup 2023 and since then are going through a rough patch in white ball cricket. Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Free Live Streaming Online, 2nd T20I 2024: How To Watch BAN vs SL Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

On the other hand, Ireland have been in decent form in the ODI format and defeated Zimbabwe by 2-0 in the ODI series they played in December 2023. The Irish team failed to qualify for the ODI World Cup 2023 and are looking forward to making a strong comeback in the white ball format.

When is Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st ODI 2024 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

The first ODI match between Afghanistan and Ireland will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The match starts from 05:00 PM IST on March 7, 2024.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st ODI 2024 Match?

Cricket fans in India won't be able to watch the live telecast of the first AFG vs SL ODI match as no television channel will telecast the match in India.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st ODI 2024 Match?

Cricket fans in India can stream the AFG vs IRE 1st ODI match on the Fancode app. However, this will be only for the premium viewers who will have to take a FanCode tour pass of INR 89.

