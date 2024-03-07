Dharamsala, Mar 7 (PTI) Scoreboard on the opening day of the fifth and final Test between India and England here on Thursday.

England 1st Innings:

Zak Crawley b Kuldeep Yadav 79

Ben Duckett c Shubman Gill b Kuldeep Yadav 27

Ollie Pope st Jurel b Kuldeep Yadav 11

Joe Root lbw b Jadeja 26

Jonny Bairstow c Jurel b Kuldeep Yadav 29

Ben Stokes lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 0

Ben Foakes b Ashwin 24

Tom Hartley c Padikkal b Ashwin 6

Mark Wood c Sharma b Ashwin 0

Shoaib Bashir not out 11

James Anderson c Padikkal b Ashwin 0

Extras: (B-2, LB-1, NB-2) 5

Total: (All out in 57.4 overs) 218

Fall of wickets: 1-64, 2-100, 3-137, 4-175, 5-175, 6-175, 7-183, 8-183, 9-218, 10-218

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 13-2-51-0, Mohammed Siraj 8-1-24-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 11.4-1-51-4, Kuldeep Yadav 15-1-72-5, Ravindra Jadeja 10-2-17-1. MORE

