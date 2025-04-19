Ahmedabad, Apr 19 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals here on Saturday.
Delhi Capitals:
Abishek Porel c Mohammed Siraj b Arshad Khan 18
Karun Nair c Arshad Khan b Prasidh Krishna 31
KL Rahul lbw b Prasidh Krishna 28
Axar Patel c Buttler b Prasidh Krishna 39
Tristan Stubbs c Prasidh Krishna b Mohammed Siraj 31
Ashutosh Sharma c sub (MK Lomror) b Sai Kishore 37
Vipraj Nigam c Buttler b Prasidh Krishna 0
Donovan Ferreira c Sai Kishore b Sharma 1
Mitchell Starc not out 2
Kuldeep Yadav not out 4
Extras: (LB-3, W-9) 12
Total: (For 8 wkts, 20 overs) 203
Fall of wkts: 1-23, 2-58, 3-93, 4-146, 5-173, 6-173, 7-191, 8-199.
Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 4-0-47-1, Arshad Khan 4-0-46-1, Prasidh Krishna 4-0-41-4, Rashid Khan 4-0-38-0, Ishant Sharma 3-0-19-1, Sai Kishore 1-0-9-1. (More) PTI AM
