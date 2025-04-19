The WWE Hall of Fame 2025 ceremony was conducted on April 19 ahead of the 41st edition of WrestleMania on April 20th and April 21st. The Hall of Ceremony was held at Las Vegas’ lavish Fontainebleau BleauLive Theatre. This year's inductees saw in-ring icons, groundbreaking matches and unsung heroes who shaped the industry's history. The prestigious event celebrated careers that transcended eras. WWE WrestleMania 41: Check Schedule of Matches for Nights 1 and 2 in Two-Night PLE.

For the first time in WWE history, a match entered the Hall of Fame. Brett Hart's WrestleMania 13 match against Stone Cold Steve Austin was added and inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2025. Triple H, WWE's Chief Content Officer and a 14-time World Champion, made the headlines. The legendary wrestler's journey from D-Generation X to a blue-blooded villain and then a corporate visionary has cemented his place in WWE history. Here's the full list of WWE Hall of Fame 2025 inductees. WWE WrestleMania 41 Predictions: Check Out Predicted Winners of Every Match in Two-Night PLE.

WWE Hall of Fame 2025 Inductees

Triple H Lex Luger Michelle McCool The Natural Disasters (Earthquake and Typhoon) Immortal Moment: Bret Hart vs Stone Cold Steve Austin from WrestleMania 13 (match) Legacy Wing: Kamala Legacy Wing: Dory Funk Sr. Legacy Wing: Ivan Koloff

With the WWE Hall of Fame 2025 concluded, all action will now shift towards the company's biggest PLE, WrestleMania 41, which will be a two-night event. Many exciting clashes will take place on both nights with a triple threat match between CM Punk, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. WWE legend John Cena will face Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes.

