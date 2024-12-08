Brisbane, Dec 8 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard India and Australia second women's ODI here on Sunday.

Australia

Phoebe Litchfield c Mandhana b Thakor 60

Georgia Voll c Ghosh b Thakor 101

Ellyse Perry b Sharma 105

Beth Mooney st Ghosh b Mani 56

Annabel Sutherland c Kaur b Renkua 6

Ashleigh Gardner c Kaur b Priya 0

Tahila McGrath not out 20

Sophie Molineux c sub (A Reddy) b Mani 0

Alana King c Deol b Thakor 8

Kim Garth not out 6

Extras (LB-1, W-8) 9

Total (For eight wickets in 50 overs) 371

Fall of wickets: 1-130, 2-222, 3-320, 4-327, 5-328, 6-340, 7-340, 8-350

Bowling: Renuka Singh 10-0-78-1, Saima Thakor 10-0-62-3, Deepti Sharma 10-0-59-1, Priya Mishra 10-0-88-1, Minnu Mani 9-0-71-2, Smriti Mandhana 1-0-12-0

India

Richa Ghosh b King 54

Smriti Mandhana b Garth 9

Harleen Deol c Molineux b Sutherland 12

Harmanpreet Kaur c Voll b Schutt 38

Jemimah Rodrigues c McGrath b Molineux 43

Deepti Sharma c Mooney b Gardner 10

Minnu Mani not out 46

Saima Thakor c Gardner b Sutherland 7

Renuka Singh b Sutherland 1

Priya Mishra c Mooney b Sutherland 5

Priya Punia absent hurt

Extras (LB-5, NB-1, W-18) 24

Total (All out in 44.5 overs) 249

Fall of wickets: 1-16, 2-45, 3-111, 4-148, 5-161, 6-184, 7-205, 8-215, 9-249

Bowling: Megan Schutt 7-0-35-1, Kim Garth 8-0-35-1, Annabel Sutherland 8.5-0-39-4, Ashleigh Gardner 8-0-47-1, Sophie Molineux 6-0-44-1, Tahila McGrath 3-0-19-0, Alana King 4-0-25-1. PTI

