Gold Coast, Oct 1 (PTI) Scoreboard at dinner on the third day of the one-off women's Test match between India and Australia here on Saturday.
India Women 1st Innings:
Smriti Mandhana
c McGrath b Gardner
127
Shafali Verma
c McGrath b Molineux
31
Punam Raut
c Healy b Molineux
36
Mithali Raj
run out
30
Yastika Bhatia
c Mooney b Perry
19
Deepti Sharma
not out
58
Taniya Bhatia c Healy b Stella Campbell
22
Pooja Vastrakar
c Mooney b E Perry
13
Extras: (B-2 LB-6 NB-2 W-13)
23
Total: (For 7 wickets in 142.3 overs)
359
Fall of wickets: 1/93 2/195 3/217 4/261 5/274, 6/319, 7/359
Bowling: Ellyse Perry 25.3-4-67-2, Darcie Brown 10-0-49-0, Stella Campbell 13-2-39-1, Tahlia McGrath 16-3-40-0, Sophie Molineux 23-8-45-2, Ashleigh Gardner 30-11-52-1, Annabel Sutherland 17-6-31-0, Georgia Wareham 8-2-28-0.
