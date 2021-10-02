Gold Coast, Oct 1 (PTI) Scoreboard at dinner on the third day of the one-off women's Test match between India and Australia here on Saturday.

India Women 1st Innings:

Smriti Mandhana

c McGrath b Gardner

127

Shafali Verma

c McGrath b Molineux

31

Punam Raut

c Healy b Molineux

36

Mithali Raj

run out

30

Yastika Bhatia

c Mooney b Perry

19

Deepti Sharma

not out

58

Taniya Bhatia c Healy b Stella Campbell

22

Pooja Vastrakar

c Mooney b E Perry

13

Extras: (B-2 LB-6 NB-2 W-13)

23

Total: (For 7 wickets in 142.3 overs)

359

Fall of wickets: 1/93 2/195 3/217 4/261 5/274, 6/319, 7/359

Bowling: Ellyse Perry 25.3-4-67-2, Darcie Brown 10-0-49-0, Stella Campbell 13-2-39-1, Tahlia McGrath 16-3-40-0, Sophie Molineux 23-8-45-2, Ashleigh Gardner 30-11-52-1, Annabel Sutherland 17-6-31-0, Georgia Wareham 8-2-28-0.

