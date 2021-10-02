Mumbai Indians are all set to take on Delhi Capitals in match 47 of the Indian Premier League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday, October 2. The match would begin at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Mumbai Indians finally found some form as they defeated Punjab Kings in their last match after a string of defeats. And it is not the first time that Mumbai have come back from a tough spot. They have done it in the past and the win in their last match not just keeps alive their playoff hopes but also has instilled a belief in them that they can make it to the last four. Rohit Sharma's side received a huge boost with all-rounder Hardik Pandya returning to form as this would provide his side with the much-needed impetus in the middle-order. But a lot of Mumbai's hopes, would bank on Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, both of whom would be expected to return to form ahead of the T20 World Cup, which starts this month. MI vs DC Preview.

For Delhi, a loss in their last game against Kolkata Knight Riders did derail their winning run but Rishabh Pant's side would be keen on putting that result behind and performing to their best in this match against the defending champions. A win for them would solidify their chances of securing a top-two finish while another defeat can just bring about a scare in the group, as the playoffs are approaching fast. MI vs DC, Sharjah Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report

