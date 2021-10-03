Gold Coast, Oct 3 (PTI) Scoreboard at dinner on the fourth and final day of the day/night women's Test between India and Australia here on Sunday.

India women 1st Innings: 377/8 declared

Australia women 1st Innings:

Alyssa Healy c T Bhatia b J Goswami 29

Beth Mooney b J Goswami

4

Meg Lanning lbw b P Vatsrakar 38

Ellyse Perry

batting 68

Tahlia McGrath c Mandhana b P Vastrakar

28

Ashleigh Gardner c Mithali b Deepti Sharma

51

Annabel Sutherland c Taniya Bhatia b Meghna Singh 3

Sophie Molineux

lbw b Meghna Singh

2

Georgia Wareham c Taniya Bhatia b Pooja Vastrakar 2

Darcie Brown

lbw b Deepti Sharma

8

Stella Campbell

batting

0

Extras (LB-6,W-1, nb-1)

8

Total (For 9 wickets in 96.4 overs)

241

Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-63, 3-80, 4-119, 208-5, 216-6, 220-7, 223-8, 240-9.

Bowling: Jhulan Goswami 22-7-33-2, Meghna Singh 19-2-54-2, Pooja Vastrakar

21.4-6-49-3, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 18-1-63-0, Deeti Sharma 16-6-36-2. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)