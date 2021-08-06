Nottingham, Aug 6 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the first Test between India and England here on Friday.

England 1st innings: 183 all out

India 1st innings (Overnight 125/4)

Rohit Sharma c Sam Curran b Robinson 36

KL Rahul batting 77

Cheteshwar Pujara c Jos Buttler b James Anderson 4

Virat Kohli c Jos Buttler b James Anderson 0

Ajinkya Rahane run out (Bairstow) 5

Rishabh Pant c Bairstow b Robinson 25

Ravindra Jadeja batting 27

Extras: (B-5,LB-4, NB-8) 17

Total: (For 5 wickets in 66 overs) 191

Fall of wickets: 1-97, 2-104, 3-104, 4-112, 5-145.

Bowling: James Anderson 18-7-33-2, Stuart Broad 16-2-58-0, Ollie Robinson 21-6-55-2, Sam Curran 11-1-36-0. PTI

