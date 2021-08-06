We all know that MS Dhoni is not active on social media and stays away from most of these platforms. Now, earlier today, the micro-blogging platform had removed the blue tick from MS Dhoni's Twitter account for being inactive for a while now. However, the netizens were quick enough to notice this development and they lashed out at the micro-blogging site for the same. In fact a few of them even brought out screenshots of various personalities who had been inactive for but their blue tick has remained intact. Twitter Removes Blue Verified Badge from MS Dhoni's Account.

Needless to say, Twitter noticed these tweets and they must have restored his blue tick. So MS Dhoni's blue tick has returned for now. MS Dhoni made his last tweet on January 8, 2021, where he had posted a video of strawberries on his farm. Prior to that, he had tweeted about Rafael planes in September 2020. So it wouldn't be wrong to say that he has been pretty inactive.

Check out MS Dhoni's account below.

MS Dhoni's Twitter Account (Photo Credits: Twitter)

MS Dhoni retired from International cricket last year in 2020 on August 15, 2020. He took to social media and had posted a small slip which h memorable moments from his career. This also included his World cup wins and many other moments. Post this, he has been playing for the Chennai Super Kings and has been leading the side too. As of now the remaining matches of the IPL 2021 will be held in UAE and Dubai.

