Nagpur, Feb 11 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the opening Test match between India and Australia here on Saturday.

Australia 1st Innings: 177

India 1st Innings:

Rohit Sharma b Cummins 120

KL Rahul c&b Murphy 20

Ravichandran Ashwin lbw b Murphy 23

Cheteshwar Pujara c Boland b Murphy 7

Virat Kohli c Carey b Murphy 12

Suryakumar Yadav b Lyon 8

Ravindra Jadeja b Murphy 70

185

9

0

37.83

Srikar Bharat lbw b Murphy 8

Axar Patel b Cummins 84

Mohammed Shami c Carey b Murphy 37

Mohammed Siraj not out 1

Extras: (B-6, LB-1, NB-3) 10

Total: (All out in 139.3 overs)

Fall of wickets: 1-76, 2-118, 3-135, 4-151, 5-168, 6-229, 7-240, 8-328, 9-380, 10-400

Bowling: Pat Cummins 20.3-3-78-2, Scott Boland 17-4-34-0, Nathan Lyon 49-13-126-1, Todd Murphy 47-12-124-7, Marnus Labuschagne 5-0-24-0, Matt Renshaw 1-0-7-0.

