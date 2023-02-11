Real Madrid will take on Al Hilal in the finals of the FIFA Club World Cup to record in search of yet another world title, a step further in consolidating their position as the greatest club team of modern football. The game takes place at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Morocco and is already generating a lot of buzz ahead of the contest. The Los Blancos defeated Al Ahly 1-4 in the semis with goals from Vinicius Jr, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo and Sergio Arribas. Although their form has seen a dip in Spain, Carlo Ancelotti knows things can change quickly if they string a few wins together. Al Hilal became the first Saudi side to make it to the finals of this event and their aim now will be to go a step further. Al-Ahly 1–4 Real Madrid, FIFA Club World Cup 2022: Los Blancos Set Up Final Against Al-Hilal With Dominant Victory (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Dani Carvajal and Marco Asensio return to the matchday squad for Real Madrid which is a massive boost for the team. The trio of Rodrygo, Federico Valverde and Vinicius Jr will lead the attack for the team and in midfield they will be supported by Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Aurelien Tchouameni. Andriy Lunin should continue to start in goal for the Spanish giants with Nacho Fernandes partnering Antonio Rudiger in defence.

Mohamed Kanno returns from suspension for Al Hilal and should feature in some capacity against Real Madrid. Former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo will be the target man for the Asian team in the final third with Luciano Vietto playing as the no 10. Gustavo Cuellar will sit on top of the defence and try and shield the backline.

When is Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal, FIFA Club World Cup 2022 Final Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal, FIFA Club World Cup 2022 Final match will be played at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Morocco. The game will be held on February 12, 2023 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal, FIFA Club World Cup 2022 Final Football Match?

Unfortunately, the live telecast of FIFA Club World Cup final match in India will be unavailable due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence fans cannot watch this match live on their TV sets in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal, FIFA Club World Cup 2022 Final Football Match?

However, fans can watch live streaming of this match. FIFA's official YouTube channel will provide live streaming of this contest and fans can enjoy watching this game online. The free live streaming online of Club World Cup will be available on FIFA+ as well. Besides this, fans can also catch live updates of the game from the teams' social media handles. It should be a routine win for Real Madrid and there is not much trouble expected for them ahead of lifting the title.

