Match number four of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 will witness India Women (IND-W) battle it out against Pakistan Women (PAK-W) on February 12 (Sunday) at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. The starting time of the match is 06:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction IND-W vs PAK-W T20 face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. India Women vs Pakistan Women Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of IND-W vs PAK-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, Here Are Results of Last 5 Encounters.

The rich rivalry between India and Pakistan will once again lit the sport when the two teams take centre-stage on Sunday. Heading into the Sunday's fixture, India Women are absolute favourites owing to the head-to-head record against Pakistan, in addition to their recent form. Pakistan Women have been at recieving end in their previous bilateral assignments and the team has been out of form overall. However, with supreme talent like Nida Dar in the side, Pakistan can bank on her to stun the opponents. The encounter is anticipated to be a thrilling when the two sides meet on Sunday.

IND-W vs PAK-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Richa Ghosh (IN-W) could be taken as our wicket-keeper. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get T20 Tournament Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details..

IND-W vs PAK-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters- Smriti Mandhana (IN-W), Shafali Verma (IN-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IN-W), Bisma Maroof (PAK-W) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

IND-W vs PAK-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Nida Dar (PAK-W), Deepti Sharma (IN-W), Aliya Riaz (PAK-W) could be our All-rounders.

IND-W vs PAK-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Renuka Singh Thakur (IN-W), Radha Yadav (IN-W), Fatima Sana (PAK-W) could form the bowling attack.

IND-W vs PAK-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Richa Ghosh (IN-W),Smriti Mandhana (IN-W), Shafali Verma (IN-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IN-W), Bisma Maroof (PAK-W),Nida Dar (PAK-W), Deepti Sharma (IN-W), Aliya Riaz (PAK-W), Renuka Singh Thakur (IN-W), Radha Yadav (IN-W), Fatima Sana (PAK-W).

Deepti Sharma (IND-W) could be named as the captain of your IND-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Nida Dar (PAK-W) could be selected as the vice-captain.

