Mirpur, Dec 23 (PTI) Scoreboard on day three of the second Test between India and Bangladesh here on Saturday.

Bangladesh 1st Innings: 227

India 1st Innings: 314

Bangladesh 2nd Innings:

Najmul Hossain Shanto lbw b Ashwin

5

Zakir Hasanc Siraj

b Umesh

51

Mominul Haque

c Pant b Siraj

5

Shakib Al Hasan c Shubman Gill b Unadkat 13

Mushfiqur Rahim

lbw b Axar

9

Litton Das

b Siraj

73

Mehidy hasan Miraz

lbw b Axar

0

Nurul Hasan

st Pant b Axar

31

Taskin Ahmed

not out

31

Taijul Islam

lbw b Ashwin

1

Khaled Ahmed

run out (Shubman Gill/Axar)

4

Extras: (B-1, LB-6,W-1) 8

Total: (For 10 wickets in 70.2 Overs) 231

Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-26, 3-51, 4-70, 5-102, 113-6, 159-7, 219-8, 220-9, 231-10.

Bowling: Umesh Yadav 9-1-32-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 22-2-66-2, Jaydev Unadkat 9-3-17-1, Mohammed Siraj 11-0-41-2, Axar Patel 19.2-1-68-3. PTI

