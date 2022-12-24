Mirpur, Dec 23 (PTI) Scoreboard on day three of the second Test between India and Bangladesh here on Saturday.
Bangladesh 1st Innings: 227
India 1st Innings: 314
Bangladesh 2nd Innings:
Najmul Hossain Shanto lbw b Ashwin
5
Zakir Hasanc Siraj
b Umesh
51
Mominul Haque
c Pant b Siraj
5
Shakib Al Hasan c Shubman Gill b Unadkat 13
Mushfiqur Rahim
lbw b Axar
9
Litton Das
b Siraj
73
Mehidy hasan Miraz
lbw b Axar
0
Nurul Hasan
st Pant b Axar
31
Taskin Ahmed
not out
31
Taijul Islam
lbw b Ashwin
1
Khaled Ahmed
run out (Shubman Gill/Axar)
4
Extras: (B-1, LB-6,W-1) 8
Total: (For 10 wickets in 70.2 Overs) 231
Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-26, 3-51, 4-70, 5-102, 113-6, 159-7, 219-8, 220-9, 231-10.
Bowling: Umesh Yadav 9-1-32-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 22-2-66-2, Jaydev Unadkat 9-3-17-1, Mohammed Siraj 11-0-41-2, Axar Patel 19.2-1-68-3. PTI
