New Zealand (NZ) team arrived in Pakistan (PAK) on Wednesday, December 21 to play two Tests and a Three-match ODI series. The Blackcaps will commence their tour to Pakistan with two-match Test series. The first test is scheduled to kick-off from December 26 at National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi. The second test is slated from January 03 to 07 2023 at Multan Cricket Stadium. However, due to foggy conditions and smog prevailing in Multan, which is expected to get dense in early January, the second Test match is likely to get shifted to Karachi, which is already involved in staging the rest of the outing including three ODIs on January 10, 12 and 14 2023. Pakistan vs New Zealand 2022-23 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get PAK vs NZ Test and ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Six days apart, after enduring a tiring Test 0-3 series defeat to England, the Green Shirts will pick themselves up once again to prove a point to their disappointed fans India and its subcontinent (Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Maldives) viewers can also enjoy the live action of New Zealand tour to Pakistan 2022-2023. Cricket enthusiasts interested in catching the live coverage of Pakistan vs New Zealand Test and ODI series in India have arrived at right place to get the details of all the broadcasting/media rights below. New Zealand Squad for Pakistan Test Series 2022: Ish Sodhi, Glenn Phillips Return to Longer Format.

How To Watch Live Telecast of New Zealand's tour of Pakistan 2022-23

Sony Pictures Sports Network India (SPNI) have acquired the television rights to telecast the live action of the New Zealand tour of Pakistan 2022-23 series on its channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network will broadcast the live coverage of PAK vs NZ 2022-23 Test and ODI series on its channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming of New Zealand's tour of Pakistan 2022-23 Online?

SonyLiv, the digital platform of SPN will be live streaming the PAK vs NZ 2022-23 series. The live streaming on SonyLiv will be available on its application or website for the users with premium subscription.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2022 02:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).