Mirpur, Dec 23 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on day three of the second Test between India and Bangladesh here on Saturday.
Bangladesh 1st Innings: 227
India 1st Innings: 314
Bangladesh 2nd Innings:
Najmul Hossain Shanto lbw b Ashwin 5
Zakir Hasanc Siraj b Umesh 51
Mominul Haque c Pant b Siraj 5
Shakib Al Hasan c Shubman Gill b Unadkat 13
Mushfiqur Rahim lbw b Axar 9
Litton Das batting 58
Mehidy hasan Miraz lbw b Axar 0
Nurul Hasan st Pant b Axar 31
Taskin Ahmed batting15
Extras: (B-1, LB-6,W-1) 8
Total: (For 7 wickets in 60 Overs) 195
Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-26, 3-51, 4-70, 5-102.
Bowling: Umesh Yadav 9-1-32-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 20-2-60-1, Jaydev Unadkat 9-3-17-1, Mohammed Siraj 6-0-21-1, Axar Patel 16-1-58-3. PTI
