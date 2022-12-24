Mirpur, Dec 23 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on day three of the second Test between India and Bangladesh here on Saturday.

Bangladesh 1st Innings: 227

India 1st Innings: 314

Bangladesh 2nd Innings:

Najmul Hossain Shanto lbw b Ashwin 5

Zakir Hasanc Siraj b Umesh 51

Mominul Haque c Pant b Siraj 5

Shakib Al Hasan c Shubman Gill b Unadkat 13

Mushfiqur Rahim lbw b Axar 9

Litton Das batting 58

Mehidy hasan Miraz lbw b Axar 0

Nurul Hasan st Pant b Axar 31

Taskin Ahmed batting15

Extras: (B-1, LB-6,W-1) 8

Total: (For 7 wickets in 60 Overs) 195

Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-26, 3-51, 4-70, 5-102.

Bowling: Umesh Yadav 9-1-32-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 20-2-60-1, Jaydev Unadkat 9-3-17-1, Mohammed Siraj 6-0-21-1, Axar Patel 16-1-58-3. PTI

