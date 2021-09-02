London, Sep 2 (PTI) The scoreboard of India's innings on day one of the fourth Test between India and England here.

India 1st Innings

Rohit Sharma c Bairstow b Chris Woakes 11

KL Rahullbw b Robinson 17

Cheteshwar Pujara c Bairstow b James Anderson 4

Virat Kohli c Bairstow b Robinson 50

Ravindra Jadeja c Root b Chris Woakes 10

Ajinkya Rahane c Moeen b Craig Overton 14

Rishabh Pant c Moeen b Chris Woakes 9

Shardul Thakur lbw b Chris Woakes 57

Umesh Yadav c Bairstow b Robinson 10

Jasprit Bumrah run out (Rory Burns) 0

M Siraj not out 1

Extras (lb 8) 8

Total (10 wickets, 61.3 overs) 191

Fall of wickets 28-1, 28-2, 39-3, 69-4, 105-5, 117-6, 127-7, 190-8, 190-9, 191-10.

Bowlers: James Anderson 14-3-41-1, Ollie Robinson 17.3-9-38-3, Chris Woakes 15-6-55-4, Craig Overton 15-2-49-1. More PTI

