Copa America champions Argentina take on Venezuela in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers with an eye on a steady progression to the next main event in international football. The La Albiceleste are second in the points table with 12 points from 6 games, six shy of Brazil who are yet to drop a point in the campaign. Lionel Scaloni’s has brought back the lost glory of Argentinian football with his calmness and excellent man-management. There are now talks of his team being one of the favourites to lift the cup next year. Opponents Venezuela though are struggling at ninth position with no wins in their last two qualifying matches. Playing at home, the Venezuelans will count on their supporters to get the team across the line. Venezuela versus Argentina will be telecasted on Sony Sports network from 5:30 AM IST. From Lionel Messi Making Shock PSG Move to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Homecoming at Manchester United, Here’s Why This Summer Transfer Window Was the Craziest Ever!

Argentina will be without the suspended duo of Christian Romero and Leandro Paredes owing to the accumulation of cards. Lionel Messi has hardly played a game of football ever since lifting the Copa America but is in line to start against Venezuela. He will have Lautaro Martinez and Angel Di Maria for company in the final third. Rodrigo de Paul in midfield is known for his late surges in the opposition box and that could play a key role in breaking down a stubborn defence like that of Venezuela. Salomon Rondon has been recalled in the Venezuela squad and is likely to lead the attack for the hosts. Tomas Rincon is the anchor man in midfield for his side and he is the one that makes them tick. In defence, it will be down to Nahuel Ferraresi to keep the likes of Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez at bay. With Argentina in red hot form, except the visitors to come away with a victory in a closely contested match.

When Is Venezuela vs Argentina Match Scheduled to Take Place? Date, Time and Venue of CONMEBOL 2022 World Cup Qualifier?

The match between Venezuela vs Argentina would be played at the Estadio Olimpico de la UCV, Venezuela. The match would be played on September 3, at 05:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Venezuela vs Argentina CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier, LIVE?

According to Goal.com, Sony Pictures Network would provide the live telecast of Venezuela vs Argentina CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of Venezuela vs Argentina on TV.

Is Venezuela vs Argentina CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Venezuela vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers live streaming online, according to Goal.com.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2021 07:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).