Southampton, Jun 22 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the fifth day of the World Test Championships Final between India and New Zealand here on Sunday.

India 1st Innings: 217 all out

New Zealand 1st Innings: (Resuming at 101/2)

Tom Latham c V Kohli b R Ashwin 30

Devon Conway c M Shami b I Sharma 54

Kane Williamson batting 19

Ross Taylor c S Gill b Shami 11

Henry Nicholls c R Sharma b I Sharma 7

BJ Watling b M Shami 1

Colin de Grandhomme batting 0

Extras (B-4, LB-5, NB-4) 13

Total (For five wickets in 72 overs) 135

Fall of Wickets: 1-70, 2-101, 3-117, 4-134, 5-135

Bowling: Ishant Sharma 20-9-27-2, Jasprit Bumrah 19-8-42-0, Mohammed Shami 18-8-31-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 12-5-20-0, Ravindra Jadeja 3-1-6-0. PTI

