Cape Town [South Africa], November 14 (ANI): South Africa seamer Lungi Ngidi on Thursday was ruled out from the upcoming Tests against Sri Lanka due to a groin injury, according to ICC.

Ngidi has 55 Test wickets for South Africa at an average of 23.14. Apart from the Sri Lanka series, the Proteas seamer will also be unable to take part in the all-format tour against Pakistan.

The Cricket South Africa (CSA) statement stated that he will now begin a rehabilitation programme and is expected to return to play in January.

"Proteas Men's fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, as well as the all-format tour against Pakistan, due to a groin injury," CSA stated in a statement.

Ngidi will miss the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka, and the all-format inbound tour featuring Pakistan.

"The 28-year-old recently underwent a medical assessment as part of his structured conditioning period, during which scans revealed bilateral proximal adductor tendinopathy. He will now begin a rehabilitation programme and is expected to return to play in January," the statement added.

The statement also mentioned that Test captain Temba Bavuma was making positive progress in his recovery from a left elbow injury and will undergo a fitness test on Monday, November 18 to determine his availability for the series against Sri Lanka.

"Test captain Temba Bavuma is making positive progress in his recovery from a left elbow injury and will undergo a fitness test on Monday, 18 November to determine his availability for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, which starts in Durban on 27 November," it added.

South Africa are placed fifth in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, with a point percentage of 54.17, whereas their upcoming opponents, Sri Lanka, are in third place with a percentage of 55.56.

Sri Lanka's tour of South Africa will kick off on November 27 in Durban. (ANI)

