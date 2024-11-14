France are set to host struggling Israel in the ongoing UEFA Nations League A Group 2 match at the Stade de France in Paris on Friday. After suffering a defeat against Italy, Didier Deschamps’ men have secured victories in all of their last three fixtures, including a comprehensive 1-4 win against Israel in the reverse fixture. France are well placed second in their group with nine points from four matches. Israel, on the other hand, is having a tough time in the UEFA Nations League. They are struggling to cope with the play style of their counterparts and have lost all their group-stage matches. The Les Bleus will aim to put on a strong show in their upcoming clash against France. How UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Will Impact FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualification Pathways?

Contrary to France, the Israel national football team find themselves in the last spot of League A Group 2 standings. With four losses in four matches, they are staring down the barrel and desperately are in need for inspiration. The last time saw goals from Eduardo Camavinga, Christopher Nkunku, Mateo Guendozi and Bradley Barcola helped the 2018 world champions come out on top 4-1. Will France national football team repeat a similar result or would Israel national football team bounce back and score their first points?

When is France vs Israel, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The France national football team vs Israel national football team's much-awaited clash in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 will be on Friday, November 15. The France vs Israel match will be hosted at the Stade de France in Paris, starting at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Anthony Gordon Declines To Withdraw From England Football Squad for UEFA Nations League 2024–25 Matches Despite Hip Injury.

Where to Watch France vs Israel UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Live Telecast?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 in India. The France vs Israel live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD TV channels. For France vs Israel online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch France vs Israel, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide live streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. Fans searching for France vs Israel live streaming can find it on the SonyLIV app and website. However, fans need to purchase subscriptions to watch the France vs Israel match.

