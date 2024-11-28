New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): India pacer Siddarth Kaul, who was stalwart Virat Kohli's teammate in the title-winning Under-19 squad, announced his decision to retire from Indian cricket.

Kaul brought the curtain down on his career with six international appearances, three apiece in T20Is and ODIs between 2018 and 2019.

Also Read | Heidenheim vs Chelsea UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UECL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

After almost six years of representing the Men in Blue, the 34-year-old took to X to announce his decision to retire from his career with India.

"When I was a child playing cricket in the fields in Punjab, I had one dream. A dream to represent my country. In 2018, by God's grace, I received my India Cap Number 75 in the T20i team and Cap Number 221 in the ODI team. The time has now come to call time on my career in India and announce my retirement. Words cannot express my gratitude for the love and support I have received through all the highs and lows of my career," Kaul wrote on X.

Also Read | Prabath Jayasuriya Becomes Fastest Sri Lankan and Joint Second-Fastest Bowler to Take 100 Test Wickets, Achieves Feat During SL vs SA 1st Test 2024.

Kaul went on to reflect on the hardships, dressing room memories, and the endless support he got from his parents and his family.

"I want to thank God for the path that has been made for me; the fans for the endless support; my parents and family for the sacrifices and confidence you have given me, especially during the injuries and lows; my teammates over the years for the dressing room memories and friendships; the BCCI for fulfilling a young child's dream to represent India and win the 2008 Under-19 World Cup and receive my T20i and ODI caps in 2018!" he added.

"Without all your support, I would not be the person I am today. I don't know what the future holds, but I look back on this chapter with only fond memories and now on to the next chapter. Once again, thank you,' Kaul concluded.

Kaul represented Punjab in the 2023-24 season and played a vital role in their maiden T20 title. He was Punjab's highest wicket-taker with 16 scalps in 10 games as Punjab lifted the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Recently, he was a part of Punjab's squad in the first half of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season and went wicketless across the two games.

In a career that spanned over 17 years, Kaul finishes with 297 first-class wickets in 88 matches, averaging 26.77. He also has 199 List A wickets to his name and 182 scalps in T20s at 22.04, with an economy rate of 7.67.

Kaul made his debut for India in 2018 during the tour of Ireland following his consistent performances in the Indian Premier League for the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In 2017, he spearheaded the attack with 16 wickets in 10 games. In the following year, he emerged as SRH's joint-highest wicket-getter, with 21 wickets to his name.

Apart from SRH, Kaul also represented top franchises, including Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Kolkata Knight Riders, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

As he ends his time with Indian cricket, Kaul is open to facing the challenges that lie overseas.

"I feel I still have 3-4 years of cricket left in me, but I wanted to go out on a high when I was at peak fitness and performing well rather than being asked to go due to fitness or non-performance at some other point," he told ESPNcricinfo.

"If you see my graph over the past 9-10 years, I've been performing really well across formats. So I felt this was a good time to go. Hopefully going forward, whatever opportunities arise, like in county cricket [he represented Northamptonshire in three Division 2 Championship games this summer, picking up 13 wickets at 29.84], or Legends League, MLC, etc, I'd like to explore them if I get the chance," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)