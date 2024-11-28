Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya became the second fastest and the quickest Sri Lankan bowler to reach the 100 wickets milestone in Test cricket. Jayasuriya achieved this historic feat after he dismissed left-handed batter Tony de Zorzi during South Africa's national cricket team's second innings in the ongoing first Test of the two-match series between South Africa and Sri Lanka at the Kingsmead in Durban. Prabath Jayasuriya just took 17 Test matches to reach the glorious milestone. Lowest Team Totals in WTC: Check List of Lowest Scores in ICC World Test Championship.

Before the opening Test against South Africa, Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya was at 97 Test wickets. In the first innings, the left-arm spinner claimed two wickets, and his tally reached 99 wickets. During the second innings of the host, the left-arm spinner bagged his 100th Test wicket after he dismissed opener Tony de Zorzi for 13 runs.

England's George Lohmann holds the record after he reached the milestone in his 16th Test match. Jayasuriya joined the elite list of Charlie Turner, Syd Barnes, Clarrie Grimmett, and Yasir Shah. India national cricket team veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took 18 matches to reach his 100th Test wicket. Sri Lanka All Out for 42 in 1st Test Against South Africa in Durban; Marco Jansen Stars With Seven Wickets as Asian Side Registers Their Lowest Total in Test Cricket.

Player Country Opposition Tests Debut 100th Test Wicket In George Lohmann England South Africa 16 5th July 1886 2nd March 1896 Charlie Turner Australia England 17 28th January 1887 1st February 1895 Sydney Barnes England Australia 17 13th December 1901 23rd February 1912 Clarrie Grimmett Australia West Indies 17 27th February 1925 16th February 1931 Yasir Shah Pakistan West Indies 17 22nd October 2014 13th October 2016 Prabath Jayasuriya Sri Lanka South Africa 17 8th July 2022 28th November 2024 Ravichandran Ashwin India West Indies 18 6th November 2011 14th November 2013

Earlier in the ongoing first Test, South Africa were all out for 191 runs after skipper Temba top-scored with 70 runs. In reply, Sri Lanka registered the second-lowest total (42) in the ICC World Test Championship history after left-arm speedster Marco Jansen bagged seven wickets for the host in the first innings.

